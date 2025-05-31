ENG vs WI, 2nd ODI: Hosts announce playing XI
What's the story
England have announced their playing XI for the second One-Day International (ODI) against West Indies.
The match will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday.
Harry Brook will lead the team, which has seen one change from the previous match.
All-rounder Jamie Overton has been ruled out of the series due to a broken finger and will be replaced by pacer Matthew Potts.
Debut details
Potts to make his ODI debut
Matthew Potts, who has been selected as Overton's replacement, is set to make his 10th ODI appearance for England.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the change in a statement, announcing Brook as the new white-ball captain.
"New England Men's white-ball captain Harry Brook has been forced into one change after Jamie Overton was ruled out of the remainder of the series with a broken right little finger," read the ECB statement.
Match recap
England's commanding victory in the 1st ODI
In the first match of the series, Brook's captaincy debut was nothing short of spectacular as England thrashed West Indies by 238 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday.
The top seven batsmen scored 35 or more for the first time in an ODI, helping England post a massive total of 400/8.
West Indies struggled against this daunting target and were bundled out for just 162 runs in the 27th over.
Bowling brilliance
Mahmood and Overton shine in England's bowling attack
Saqib Mahmood wreaked havoc on the West Indies top order while Overton took care of the tail.
Despite no one converting their fifties into hundreds, Brook wasn't worried as England managed to post a huge total.
"That was a pretty phenomenal performance," Brook said after the match.
"I'm not concerned (no one converted fifties into hundreds). We got 400 runs. If one of us kicks on, that's a complete performance."
Information
England's playing XI for 2nd ODI
England XI vs WI: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (WK), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.