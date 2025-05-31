What's the story

Men's singles world number one Jannik Sinner has reached the 4th round of the 2025 French Open.

Italian star Sinner defeated Jiri Lehecka in straight sets. Sinner won the contest 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Sinner has won in straight sets in all of his three matches so far in the tournament.

He is vying to win his maiden Roland Garros crown.