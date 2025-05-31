Jannik Sinner reaches 4th round at 2025 French Open: Stats
What's the story
Men's singles world number one Jannik Sinner has reached the 4th round of the 2025 French Open.
Italian star Sinner defeated Jiri Lehecka in straight sets. Sinner won the contest 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
Sinner has won in straight sets in all of his three matches so far in the tournament.
He is vying to win his maiden Roland Garros crown.
Numbers
19-5 win-loss record at Roland Garros
Sinner has reached the 4th round or more for the 5th time in six attempts here in Paris. He is a one-time quarter-finalist and a one-time semi-finalist.
Sinner has raced to a win-loss record of 19-5 at Roland Garros.
Overall at Grand Slams, Sinner owns a win-loss tally of 71-18. He is a three-time Grand Slam winner.
Information
3-0 win-loss record over Lehecka
Sinner has raced to a 3-0 win-loss record over Lehecka on the ATP Tour. Before today's win, he defeated Lehecka at the ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells in 2024 and China Open in 2024. Both wins came in the quarters.
Match stats
A look at the match stats
Both players fired three aces each in the contest. In terms of double faults, Lehecka edged past Sinner 1-0.
Sinner clocked an 83% win on the 1st serve and an 85% win on the 2nd. He converted 7/18 break points.
Sinner clocked 31 winners compared to Lehecka's 17. In terms of unforced errors, Sinner committed 9 to Lehecka's 31.
Records
Unique records made by Sinner
As per Opta, Sinner has become the Italian player with the most wins at men's singles Grand Slam events in the Open Era, equalling Fabio Fognini (71).
Sinner is the only player to reach the Round of 16 at each of the last eight men's singles Grand Slam events (since Wimbledon 2023).
Do you know?
Sinner joins these legends
Sinner has become the fourth player to win 17+ consecutive men's singles matches at Grand Slam events since 2000 after Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.