What's the story

American star Madison Keys reached the 2025 Australian Open final after beating second seed Iga Swiatek on Rod Laver Arena.

Keys, the 11th seed, claimed a 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(8) win in the women's singles semi-final after over two hours. She even saved a match point.

Keys gained an entry into her first-ever Australian Open final. She has overall reached her second Grand Slam final.