Madison Keys stuns Swiatek to reach maiden Australian Open final
What's the story
American star Madison Keys reached the 2025 Australian Open final after beating second seed Iga Swiatek on Rod Laver Arena.
Keys, the 11th seed, claimed a 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(8) win in the women's singles semi-final after over two hours. She even saved a match point.
Keys gained an entry into her first-ever Australian Open final. She has overall reached her second Grand Slam final.
Stats
A look at match stats
Keys won a total of 111 points and 36 winners throughout the match. She fired seven aces compared to Swiatek's none.
The former had a win percentage of 64 and 33 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won eight of 16 nine break points and 13 of her 19 net points.
Meanwhile, Swiatek registered fewer unforced errors (40) than Keys (41).
Information
Swiatek's bid for maiden AO title ends
It is worth noting that Swiatek was also vying for her maiden Australian Open final. However, she has already five Grand Slams, with four of them coming at the French Open. She also won the 2022 US Open.