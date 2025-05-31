What's the story

Women's singles number three seed Jessica Pegula has booked a 4th-round spot in the 2025 edition of the French Open on Saturday.

Pegula defeated Marketa Vondrousova in three sets.

After losing the first set 3-6, Pegula offered fine resistance to turn the tide and win the next two 6-4, 6-2 on Court Phillipe-Chatrier.

Here are the details and stats.