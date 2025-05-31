Jessica Pegula reaches 2025 French Open 4th round: Key stats
What's the story
Women's singles number three seed Jessica Pegula has booked a 4th-round spot in the 2025 edition of the French Open on Saturday.
Pegula defeated Marketa Vondrousova in three sets.
After losing the first set 3-6, Pegula offered fine resistance to turn the tide and win the next two 6-4, 6-2 on Court Phillipe-Chatrier.
Here are the details and stats.
Information
A look at the match stats
Pegula doled out six aces compared to her opponent's nil. Marketa committed six double faults with Pegula committing 2. Pegula had 56% win on the 1st serve and a 62% win on the 2nd. She converted 6/15 break points.
Numbers
11-5 win-loss record at Roland Garros
Pegula has advanced to the 4th round at Roland Garros for only the 2nd time. She was a quarter-finalist here in 2022.
She has raced to an 11-5 win-loss record here in Paris.
Overall at Grand Slams, Pegula owns a win-loss record of 52-24. Pegula is a one-time Slam finalist (2024 US Open).
Do you know?
1-1 in terms of H2H record between the two players
Pegula won her maiden clash versus Vondrousova on the WTA Tour. Before this in their lone meeting at the 2023 Wimbledon, Vondrousova overcame Pegula in the quarters.
Twitter Post
Win!
Jessica came back from a set down to qualify for the last 16. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/X452pbqD4W— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2025