What's the story

Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka secured her third Madrid Open title after defeating Coco Gauff in a hard-fought final.

The world number one triumphed with a scoreline of 6-3, 7-6 (3) on May 3.

Despite an impressive performance from Gauff, Sabalenka's dominance in the opening set and resilience under pressure secured her victory.

This win adds to Sabalenka's titles in Brisbane and Miami this year.

Here are the records she set with this title.