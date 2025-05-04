Aryna Sabalenka sets these records with Madrid Open title
What's the story
Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka secured her third Madrid Open title after defeating Coco Gauff in a hard-fought final.
The world number one triumphed with a scoreline of 6-3, 7-6 (3) on May 3.
Despite an impressive performance from Gauff, Sabalenka's dominance in the opening set and resilience under pressure secured her victory.
This win adds to Sabalenka's titles in Brisbane and Miami this year.
Here are the records she set with this title.
Record achievement
Sabalenka matches Kvitova's record with Madrid win
With her victory, Sabalenka equaled Czech Petra Kvitova's record for most titles at Madrid Open. Kvitova had won in 2011, 2015, and 2018.
This was Sabalenka's third championship win at this event, having won in 2021 and 2023.
In 2023, the Belarusian defeated top seed Iga Swiatek to win the Madrid Open. She stage a turnaround after winning in three sets.
Information
Sabalenka only behind Rafael Nadal
As per Opta, Sabalenka has the joint second-most titles at the Madrid Open (men or women), with Kvitova, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic. Only Rafael Nadal is ahead of them, with five titles.
Record
Second player with this feat
According to Opta, Sabalenka has become the second player in the Open Era to win their first three clay-court titles at Grand Slams, Tier I, or WTA 1000 events. She won all three in Madrid.
She is only behind legend Serena Williams, who won the Italian Open and Roland Garros in 2022, as well as Charleston in 2008.
Information
Two titles in same season
As per WTA, Sabalenka is the second woman to win both the Miami and Madrid Open in the same season. She has joined Serena, won attained the double in 2013.
Feats
Other notable feats attained by Sabalenka
Sabalenka has also become the second player to win three titles in two different WTA 1000 events since the format's introduction.
The Belarusian has joined Serena, who won in Miami and Rome.
As per Opta, Sabalenka is the fourth player in the last 40 years to win their first six seasonal completed matches against the top 10 players in straight sets.
She has joined Martina Navratilova (1986), Steffi Graf (1994-1996), and Serena (2014).