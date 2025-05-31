What's the story

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been awarded the 2024/25 Premier League Save of the Season.

The Argentine shot-stopper made an incredible save against Nottingham Forest, stopping Nicolas Dominguez's close-range header from a corner just before it crossed the line.

His December Save of the Month-winning effort was praised by many in football, with some calling it one of the best saves ever seen.

Meanwhile, Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush's sensational strike against Bournemouth has been voted the 2024/25 Goal of the Season.