Emiliano Martinez and Omar Marmoush bag these Premier League awards
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been awarded the 2024/25 Premier League Save of the Season.
The Argentine shot-stopper made an incredible save against Nottingham Forest, stopping Nicolas Dominguez's close-range header from a corner just before it crossed the line.
His December Save of the Month-winning effort was praised by many in football, with some calling it one of the best saves ever seen.
Meanwhile, Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush's sensational strike against Bournemouth has been voted the 2024/25 Goal of the Season.
Martinez's save secures Save of the Season award
Martinez's remarkable save was one of 10 nominated for the Save of the Season award, including nine that won the Premier League Save of the Month award and one by Kepa Arrizabalaga in May.
The Aston Villa goalkeeper won after garnering the most combined votes from fans and a panel of football experts.
As per the Premier League official site, his save beat those of Kepa (two nominations), Martin Dubravka, Andre Onana (two nominations), David Raya (two nominations), Robert Sanchez and Guglielmo Vicario.
Marmoush's strunning 30-yard strike wins him award
Meanwhile, Marmoush's stunning 30-yard effort in the 14th minute on May 20 opened the scoring to help Pep Guardiola's Manchester City claim a 3-1 against the Cherries in their penultimate match of the season. Marmoush joined City in the January transfer window.
Martinez!
Just HOW did he manage it? 😵💫 Congratulations on the award, @emimartinezz1!
Congratulations on the award, @emimartinezz1!#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/ofXn8azOwE
Marmoush!
The Guinness Goal of the Season winner is... 🥁
🚀 Omar Marmoush 🚀 #PLAwards | @ManCity pic.twitter.com/B76J96aGxJ