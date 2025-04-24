Ruud van Nistelrooy uncertain about future as Leicester City manager
Ruud van Nistelrooy's future as Leicester City manager is in doubt after the club's Premier League relegation.
The team lost to Liverpool in their latest outing, confirming their Championship return, with just eight points from 20 matches under the former Manchester United interim manager.
The Dutchman joined Leicester in November on a three-year deal. However, his time at the club has been far from smooth.
Van Nistelrooy discusses future with club owners
Van Nistelrooy has met the club's owners and board to discuss the future direction of Leicester City.
"I know what my plan is to bring the club back but I am waiting on alignment," he said in a press conference.
The manager stressed a swift decision would be beneficial for the football club.
Despite his efforts, Leicester City's second relegation in three seasons appeared inevitable for months before their recent defeat.
Leicester's sorry numbers and their next opponent in Premier League
Leicester City will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday. Wolves have been in a solid run of form, winning five successive games in the Premier League.
The Foxes have had a tough season, with a record-breaking nine consecutive Premier League home games without a goal, underlining the difficulties experienced under van Nistelrooy's management.
Leicester own 24 defeats in the Premier League 2024-25 season. They have managed 18 points and own a goal difference of -46. They have also conceded 73 goals this season.
Van Nistelrooy has managed 22 games for Leicester in all competitions. He has won only three matches in addition to suffering 17 defeats (2 draws). He has an abysmal win percentage of 13.64.