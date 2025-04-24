Wadhera shared how he turned pressure into an opportunity.

"I think that before batting, the coach came to me and he told me that, 'Nehal, we just need run-a-ball. You can just go easy.' I said, 'okay, coach', but as soon as I went inside, I felt that RCB had put a lot of pressure on us at that time. So, I thought that now that I have come, the bowling match-ups are to my advantage, and it's my responsibility now to transfer that pressure back onto RCB... So, as soon as Suyash came I knew that he was just trying to throw in googlies, and it will [be] easy for me to hit him for a six straight down," he said, as per Cricbuzz.