IPL 2025: Nehal Wadhera recalls his match-winning knock versus RCB
What's the story
24-year-old cricketer Nehal Wadhera has become a key player for Punjab Kings in this year's Indian Premier League.
With an impressive 189 runs at a strike rate of 146.51 in seven matches, he is making his mark in the tournament.
Recalling his performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last Friday (April 18), where he scored an unbeaten 19-ball 33 in a tough run-chase at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Wadhera said he loves high-pressure situations.
Here's more.
Pressure play
Wadhera talks about strategy behind his game-winning knock
Wadhera shared how he turned pressure into an opportunity.
"I think that before batting, the coach came to me and he told me that, 'Nehal, we just need run-a-ball. You can just go easy.' I said, 'okay, coach', but as soon as I went inside, I felt that RCB had put a lot of pressure on us at that time. So, I thought that now that I have come, the bowling match-ups are to my advantage, and it's my responsibility now to transfer that pressure back onto RCB... So, as soon as Suyash came I knew that he was just trying to throw in googlies, and it will [be] easy for me to hit him for a six straight down," he said, as per Cricbuzz.
Rise
Wadhera reflects on his journey from practice games to IPL
Wadhera made his IPL debut in 2023 with the Mumbai Indians.
Recalling a defining moment from his early career, he said, "I did well in the practice games there [at MI]. That was the first time when I played [Jofra] Archer. So, when I batted against Archer there, I think that was an actual moment where I had that self-confidence."
This experience boosted his confidence and prepared him for the challenges of professional cricket.
Team focus
Wadhera's key to success: Prioritize team victories over individual achievements
Despite a less-than-stellar domestic season, Wadhera has been in fine form this IPL.
He stopped short of calling it his breakthrough season, saying, "I don't know if this will be the breakthrough season for me or not. But I know that if I can win as many matches as possible for my team...then it can be a breakthrough season for me."
Meanwhile, he plans to back his shots, not centuries.
Team spirit
Wadhera praises Punjab Kings's captain-coach duo
Wadhera also praised the team spirit developed by Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting.
He called Iyer a great captain and praised the bond he shares with Ponting.
"They have already been a team together in DC as well. They have a really good bonding within themselves," he said.
This camaraderie has made it easier for newcomers like Wadhera to feel like a 'family.'
2025 season
A look at Wadhera's 2025 season so far
As mentioned, Wadhera has scored 189 runs in seven matches, striking at 146.51, averaging 37.80.
He started the season with scores of 43 (vs LSG) and 62 (vs RR), followed by a low score of nine against CSK.
Meanwhile, after a 27-run knock against SRH, he managed 10 runs against KKR.
He bounced back with a match-winning 33 against RCB but scored just five in their reverse fixture.
Notably, he has a strike rate of 144.04 against spinners this season.
Stats
Wadhera's overall IPL and T20 numbers
Across 27 IPL matches, he has amassed 539 runs at an average of 26.95.
Wadhera also boasts a strike rate of 142.22 alongside three fifties. Meanwhile, his highest IPL score is 64, which he managed in 2023.
According to ESPNcricinfo, he has scored 863 runs in 39 T20 innings at 26.96 while striking at 137.20.
Wadhera also owns five fifties in T20s.