Devdutt Padikkal races to 3,000 T20 runs: Key stats
What's the story
Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal has completed 3,000 runs in T20 cricket.
Padikkal reached the landmark in Match 42 of IPL 2025 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The left-handed batter attained the feat with his 14th run of the match.
He recently became only the second Indian with 1,000-plus IPL runs for RCB.
Here are the stats.
Knock
Successive fifties for Padikkal
Padikkal continued with his bright form against the Royals in Bengaluru.
Coming in at number three, the left-hander added a quickfire 95-run stand with Kohli. This took RCB past 150 in the 15th over.
Padikkal eventually slammed a 27-ball 50 (4 fours and 3 sixes).
He raced to his second fifty of IPL 2025. His last three scores read 50, 40*, and 61.
Runs
A look at his stats
Padikkal raced to 3,036 T20 runs in his 107th match (as many innings).
He averages over 31 and has a strike-rate of 133-plus in the format. The tally includes three tons and 19 half-centuries.
1,789 of Padikkal's runs have come in the IPL (50s: 11, 100s: 1). He has played for both RCB and RR besides representing Lucknow Super Giants.
Milestone
Over 1,000 runs for RCB
As mentioned, Padikkal recently became the seventh player in IPL history to go past 1,000 runs for RCB.
He joined an elite club that features legendary Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, South Africa's AB de Villiers, West Indies star Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Jacques Kallis.
Padikkal now owns 1,114 runs at 31.82 (100s: 1, 50s: 8).