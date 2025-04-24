What's the story

Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal has completed 3,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Padikkal reached the landmark in Match 42 of IPL 2025 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The left-handed batter attained the feat with his 14th run of the match.

He recently became only the second Indian with 1,000-plus IPL runs for RCB.

Here are the stats.