Jamie Vardy set to leave Leicester City: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Leicester City's legendary striker Jamie Vardy has announced his exit from the club after a glorious 13-year career.
The 38-year-old footballer isn't retiring but will be leaving the Foxes after their relegation from the Premier League.
Meanwhile, Vardy's time at the club has been defined by major achievements, including a Premier League title and FA Cup win.
Notably, he only needs four more appearances to reach a stunning 500 for Leicester.
Here's more.
April 21, 2025
Legacy
Vardy's impact on Leicester City's history
Vardy has left an indelible mark on Leicester City's history.
He was instrumental in their 2015-16 Premier League title win, scoring 24 goals under manager Claudio Ranieri.
Additionally, his contributions continued with an FA Cup victory in 2021 under Brendan Rodgers.
Vardy expressed his sadness about leaving the club but acknowledged that "the timing is right."
He thanked fans for accepting him as one of their own and promised to follow the club's future endeavors closely.
Departure details
Vardy's departure amid Leicester City's relegation
Vardy's announcement follows a disappointing season for Leicester City, ending in relegation to the Championship.
The club confirmed his departure in a statement on lcfc.com.
Since arriving from Fleetwood Town in 2012, Vardy has made 496 appearances for Leicester, playing a pivotal role in the club's golden era following their 2014 Premier League promotion.
His remarkable stint includes landmark moments like helping the Foxes reach the Champions League quarter-finals under Craig Shakespeare.
Future plans
Vardy's future prospects after leaving Leicester City
Despite leaving Leicester City, Vardy has no plans to retire.
He is reportedly attracting interest from Major League Soccer (MLS) in the US.
In his farewell message on social media, he expressed a strong desire to continue playing and scoring goals.
"I want to keep playing and doing what I enjoy doing most, scoring goals," Vardy said. "Hopefully there are one or two more for Leicester between now and the end of the season."
Stats
198 goals in Leicester City colors
Vardy is two shy of 200 career goals for Leicester. He has 198 goals in 496 appearances.
His best season was in 2015-16, when he smashed 24 goals from 38 appearances. He owns 20-plus goals in a season on 4 occasions for the Foxes (24 in 2015-16, 23 in 2017-18, 23 in 2019-20 and 20 in 2023-24).
38 of his goals came for Leicester in the Championship. He owns another 143 goals from 338 appearances in the Premier League. Vardy also owns 47 Premier League assists.
PL 2024/25
Breaking down Vardy's Premier League 2024-25 season in stats
Vardy has made 31 Premier League games this season. He owns 7 goals and 3 assists.
As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Vardy has clocked 39 shots (excluding blocks) with 22 of them on target. He has hit the woodwork once.
He has created 18 chances besides making 104 touches in the opposition box.
He has also completed 40 lay-offs besides making 21 clearances and three interceptions.
His passing accuracy has been 70.46%.
Accolades
Accolades won by Jamie Vardy in his illustrious Leicester career
Vardy won the 2015-16 Premier League title with the Foxes. He has also bagged two Football League Championship/EFL Championship titles in 2013-14 and 2023-24 respectively.
He won the FA Cup with Leicester in 2020-21 and the FA Community Shield in 2021.
Vardy bagged the Premier League Player of the Season in 2015-16. He won the FWA Footballer of the Year in 2015-16.
The Englishman won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2019-20 for scoring 23 goals.
He also won 4 Premier League Player of the Month awards and one Premier League Goal of the Month award.