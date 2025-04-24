What's the story

Leicester City's legendary striker Jamie Vardy has announced his exit from the club after a glorious 13-year career.

The 38-year-old footballer isn't retiring but will be leaving the Foxes after their relegation from the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Vardy's time at the club has been defined by major achievements, including a Premier League title and FA Cup win.

Notably, he only needs four more appearances to reach a stunning 500 for Leicester.

Here's more.