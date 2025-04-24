What's the story

Indian batter Virat Kohli has completed 3,500 runs at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in T20 cricket.

Kohli reached the landmark in Match 42 of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals on April 24.

The 36-year-old is the only player with 3,500-plus runs at a venue in T20 cricket. Over 3,000 of his runs have come in the IPL.

Here are the key stats.