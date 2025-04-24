Virat Kohli completes 3,500 T20 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
What's the story
Indian batter Virat Kohli has completed 3,500 runs at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in T20 cricket.
Kohli reached the landmark in Match 42 of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals on April 24.
The 36-year-old is the only player with 3,500-plus runs at a venue in T20 cricket. Over 3,000 of his runs have come in the IPL.
Here are the key stats.
Stats
Kohli's stature in Bengaluru
Kohli remains the only player to have featured for one franchise in every season since the IPL's inception (2008).
Therefore, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star has played quite a few monumental knocks at his home ground (M Chinnaswamy Stadium).
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has reached 3,500 T20 runs at this venue in 108 games. Four of his eight IPL tons have come here.
IPL
Over 3,000 runs in IPL
In his latest outing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli slammed a 42-ball 70 against RR. It was his 60th IPL fifty.
It is worth noting that Kohli has hammered over 3,000 of his T20 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL. He has a strike-rate of over 142 in this regard. The venue has seen Kohli score 23 IPL fifties.
Information
First player with this feat
As mentioned, Kohli is the first batter with 3,500-plus runs at a venue in T20 cricket. Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim follows Kohli on this elite list. He has scored 3,373 T20 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.