Rashid Khan continues to dominate Andre Russell in T20s: Stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans's ace spinner Rashid Khan overcame his poor form to produce a brilliant spell against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at Eden Gardens on Monday.
He claimed two wickets in his economical spell, out of which one was of the dashing Andre Russell.
This was the sixth occasion of Rashid trapping the Caribbean dasher in T20 cricket.
Here we decode their rivalry.
Game-changing moment
Rashid traps the KKR star
Chasing 199, KKR never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals.
With Knight Riders requiring 85 runs off the last five overs, Russell had no choice but to attack Rashid in the 16th over.
He got a boundary and three dots in the first four balls but then went for a big swing on the on-side, stepping down the track which resulted in Jos Buttler stumping him.
Mixed performance
Russell's brief resurgence amid disappointing season
Despite having a disappointing season, Russell showed signs of a comeback during the match.
He scored 10 runs in his first three deliveries, including a boundary and six.
However, Rashid restricted his impact to just 21 runs off 15 balls.
Before dismissing Russell, Rashid had already sent the dangerous Sunil Narine back.
The leggie finished with 2/25 from four overs as KKR were restricted to 159/8.
Rivalry
Rashid vs Russell
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has now dismissed Russell six times in 16 T20 innings.
While no other bowler has trapped the dasher more times in the format, Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir also own six dismissals against Russell.
In their face-off, Russell has scored 94 runs off 63 balls with a strike rate of 149.20 against Rashid's bowling.
Four of Rashid's dismissals against Russell have come in nine IPL meetings.
No other bowler has more dismissals in this regard.
Campaign
Presenting their season in numbers
In eight matches, Rashid has claimed six wickets at an abysmal average of 46.33. His economy rate is 9.26.
On the other hand, Russell's season is even more disappointing as he has managed just 55 runs from six innings at 9.16.
Though he has managed six wickets with the ball, his economy (13.46) is too high.
Both talismans would want to enhance their numbers in the second half of the season.