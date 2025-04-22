What's the story

Gujarat Titans's ace spinner Rashid Khan overcame his poor form to produce a brilliant spell against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at Eden Gardens on Monday.

He claimed two wickets in his economical spell, out of which one was of the dashing Andre Russell.

This was the sixth occasion of Rashid trapping the Caribbean dasher in T20 cricket.

Here we decode their rivalry.