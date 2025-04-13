What's the story

Virat Kohli has become only the second player with 100 half-centuries in T20 cricket.

He achieved the feat during the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 13.

Kohli's brilliant innings saw him score an unbeaten 62 off just 45 balls, taking RCB home in their chase of 174 runs.

Here are the key stats.