Virat Kohli becomes second player with century of T20 fifties
What's the story
Virat Kohli has become only the second player with 100 half-centuries in T20 cricket.
He achieved the feat during the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 13.
Kohli's brilliant innings saw him score an unbeaten 62 off just 45 balls, taking RCB home in their chase of 174 runs.
Here are the key stats.
Knock
Kohli slams 39-ball fifty against RR
Kohli played second fiddle initially in the run-chase, with Salt attacking the RR bowlers. However, he broke the shackles once Salt departed.
Kohli evaded dot balls and ran for his runs in Jaipur's heat. A couple of quick boundaries from his blade brought the required run-rate further down.
Kohli, who slammed his fifty off 39 balls, scored 45-ball 62* (4 fours and 2 sixes).
Record equalization
100 half-centuries in T20 cricket
As mentioned, Kohli has completed 100 T20 fifties. He is only behind Australia's David Warner (108) on this list.
Overall, Kohli has 109 fifty-plus scores in the format. His tally includes as many as nine tons.
Only three other batters own 100-plus fifty-plus scores in T20s.
Kohli has raced to 13,134 runs in T20s at 41.69 (SR: 134.36). He has smashed 416 fours and 1,164 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Milestone
Over 13,000 T20 runs
Kohli recently became the first Indian to complete 13,000 runs in T20 cricket.
Only the likes of Chris Gayle (14,562), Alex Hales (13,610), Shoaib Malik (13,557), and Kieron Pollard (13,537) are ahead of Kohli in terms of runs in the format.
Notably, Kohli remains the only player with 8,000-plus runs in the IPL. He owns 8,285 runs at 39.10. This was his 58th fifty in IPL. He also owns 8 tons. He averages 39.10. Kohli owns 725 fours and 282 sixes.
Season highlights
Kohli's consistent performance in IPL 2025
In the ongoing IPL season, Kohli has been on fire.
He opened the season with an unbeaten 59 against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and then contributed a steady 31 off 30 balls against Chennai Super Kings.
Despite a rare low score of just seven against Gujarat Titans, he bounced back strongly by top-scoring with an impressive 67 against Mumbai Indians. A 14-ball 22 against Delhi Capitals followed.
Overall, Kohli has scored 248 runs at a healthy strike-rate of 143.35.