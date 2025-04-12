What's the story

The much-awaited 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season will see a face-off between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 13.

The Royals are hoping to add some points to their tally, while RCB are looking to improve their performance after recent setbacks.

Here we decode the key player battles that can be on display.