IPL 2024, RR vs RCB: Decoding the key player battles
What's the story
The much-awaited 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season will see a face-off between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 13.
The Royals are hoping to add some points to their tally, while RCB are looking to improve their performance after recent setbacks.
Here we decode the key player battles that can be on display.
#1
Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer
After struggling in the first few games, Jofra Archer has put up a series of impressive performances.
The RR pacer will be steaming in hard and look to unsettle the talismanic Virat Kohli in the powerplay overs.
Across 4 innings, Kohli has scored 30 runs against Archer from 26 balls without being dismissed, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Notably, Kohli has been dismissed in the powerplay just once across five innings so far this season.
#2
Rajat Patidar vs Maheesh Theekshana
Another RCB batter who has been among the runs this season is their skipper Rajat Patidar.
He has been particularly destructive against spinners as his strike rate against them this season is an impressive 156.52.
This makes his battle with Maheesh Theekshana enticing. Though Theekshana has taken six wickets in IPL 2025, his economy is close to 10.
#3
Sanju Samson vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Sanju Samson's battle with Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also be to watch out for as both players will look to dominate the powerplay overs.
Their face-offs in the past have been enticing as Bhuvneshwar has dismissed Samson four times across 18 IPL meetings.
Samson, however, has batted with intent against the seasoned pacer and his strike rate of 128.26 depicts the same.
Notably, Samson's strike rate in this battle comes down to 74.50 inside powerplay overs.
#4
Riyan Parag vs Krunal Pandya
Riyan Parag, who led the Royals in their first three games, has been firing with the bat.
Parag's firepower will certainly be tested by Krunal Pandya.
The left-arm spinner has been among the wickets this season as his economical bowling in the middle overs has particularly benefited RCB.
Though Krunal is yet to dismiss Parag in T20s, the batter has a strike rate of just 93.10 in this battle.