IPL 2025: Can struggling MI end DC's winning streak?
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on April 13.
The match will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
While DC currently top the points table with four straight wins, MI have been off-color with just one win in five matches.
Here we look at the match preview.
Pitch conditions
Pitch report and streaming details
The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium is known for its flat surface, which tends to settle under lights.
Winning the toss, teams are likely to opt for batting first as the wicket helps batters play easy strokes.
The dew factor is likely to add intensity to the game during its second innings.
Meanwhile, the match will start at 07:30pm IST and can be watched live on Star Sports Network or streamed online on the JioHotstar app.
H2H
A look at the head-to-head record
Both teams have played each other a total of 35 times, and it has mostly been very close encounters.
As per ESPNcricinfo, MI have the upper hand with 19 victories, but DC isn't far away with their 16 wins.
The two sides met twice last season and prevailed on one occasion each. DC have seven wins and five defeats against MI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
DC's performance
Delhi Capitals are dominating this season
Delhi Capitals have been in top form this season, winning all four of their matches so far.
Their recent victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru was largely due to a strong innings from KL Rahul.
With key players like Mitchell Starc and Rahul in their squad, they are seen as strong contenders for the title this year.
Meanwhile, Axar Patel has aced the leadership role.
MI's struggles
Mumbai Indians and their struggles
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have had a rocky start to their season. With only one win from five games, they are striving to find their rhythm.
In their latest match, despite commendable performances by Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma, MI faced defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The team will be looking to turn things around against the undefeated DC.
Notably, Jasprit Bumrah's return is a massive morale booster for them.
XIs
Here are the probable XIs
MI (Probable XI): Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak ChaharDeepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur. Impact sub: Rohit Sharma.
DC (Probable XI): Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar. Impact sub: Abishek Porel.
Stats
Here are the key performers
The in-form KL Rahul recorded 75-plus scores in his last two outings.
Mitchell Starc, who has already taken a fifer this season, is among the leading wicket-takers in IPL 2025 with nine scalps.
With 199 runs at a strike rate of 150.76, Suryakumar Yadav is MI's leading run-getter this season.
Bumrah has taken 26 wickets versus DC at a fine economy of 7.51.
