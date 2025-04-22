IPL 2025: MI meet SRH, eye their fourth consecutive win
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League 2025.
The two sides will meet at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 23.
Despite a difficult start to the season, MI have been phenomenal with three back-to-back wins.
Meanwhile, SRH have been inconsistent with just two wins from their seven matches this season.
Here we look at the match preview.
Pitch conditions
Rajiv Gandhi Stadium: A haven for batters
The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad is famous for high-scoring games, making it a batting paradise.
Considering the pitch conditions, the team winning the toss would want to chase first.
The dew factor might also come into play, adding another layer of strategy to this exciting match-up between SRH and MI.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).
SRH vs MI
Can SRH turn things around at home?
The upcoming match is another SRH vs MI clash, but this time, it's SRH's home ground.
In their last face-off, SRH failed to defend 162 earlier this season.
The Orange Army is now keen to turn things around at home in rivalry week.
Meanwhile, MI are high on confidence after a shaky start in IPL 2025.
They are keen to make it to the top four soon, having won four of their eight matches so far.
Rivalry
Head-to-head: MI holds slight edge over SRH
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 24 IPL meetings, MI have won 14 times against SRH. The remaining 10 matches have gone in SRH's favor.
At the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, the two teams have met nine times.
SRH have pocketed five wins whereas MI have won four times.
As mentioned, MI thrashed SRH when the two sides met earlier in the season.
XIs
Predicted line-ups for the clash
MI predicted XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar. Impact player: Rohit Sharma.
SRH predicted XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga. Impact player: Abhinav Manohar.
Stats
Here are the key performers
MI's Suryakumar Yadav owns 460 IPL runs against SRH at a strike rate of 151.81.
MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah owns a total of 18 wickets from 16 matches against SRH at 24.16.
In six games against MI, SRH's Heinrich Klaasen has scored 173 runs at 34.6.
His strike rate is 180.20. Harshal Patel has done well against MI, taking 25 scalps at just 16.08.
