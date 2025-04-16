What's the story

Match 31 of IPL 2025 saw both the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders bowled out for a combined total of 206 runs, the third-lowest aggregate in IPL.

PBKS were dismissed for 111 but staged a remarkable comeback by bowling out KKR for 95, sealing a 16-run win.

Here, we break down IPL matches where both teams were bowled out (lowest match aggregates).