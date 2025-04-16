IPL matches where both teams were bowled out (by aggregates)
What's the story
Match 31 of IPL 2025 saw both the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders bowled out for a combined total of 206 runs, the third-lowest aggregate in IPL.
PBKS were dismissed for 111 but staged a remarkable comeback by bowling out KKR for 95, sealing a 16-run win.
Here, we break down IPL matches where both teams were bowled out (lowest match aggregates).
#1
180 - KKR vs RCB, Kolkata, 2017
Match 27 of IPL 2017 between KKR and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) recorded the lowest match aggregate where both teams were bowled out.
KKR were folded for 131 (19.3 overs), led by Yuzvendra Chahal's 3/16.
In reply, RCB's chase collapsed spectacularly, as Colin de Grandhomme (3/4), Chris Woakes (3/6), and Nathan Coulter-Nile (3/21) bundled them out for 49, the lowest team total in IPL.
#2
205 - MI vs SRH, Mumbai WS, 2018
The second-lowest match aggregate with both teams bowled out came in Match 23 of IPL 2018 between MI and SRH.
MI bowled out SRH for 118, with two-fers from Hardik Pandya, Mayank Markande, and Mitchell McClenaghan.
But SRH staged a dramatic comeback, bowling MI out for 87, led by Siddarth Kaul's 3/23, defending one of the lowest totals in IPL history, according to ESPNcricinfo.
#3
206 - PBKS vs KKR, Mullanpur, 2025
As mentioned, in Match 31 of IPL 2025, PBKS and KKR were bowled out for a combined 206 runs, the third-lowest aggregate in IPL history.
PBKS managed just 111, with Harshit Rana taking 3/25 and Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine picking two each.
But Yuzvendra Chahal's 4/28 and Marco Jansen's 3/17 flipped the script, as KKR were dismissed for 95 in 15.1 overs.
#4
314 - MI vs KKR, Mumbai WS, 2024
In IPL 2024, MI and KKR were both bowled out for a combined 314 runs, the fourth-lowest aggregate where both teams were bowled out.
KKR posted 169, led by Venkatesh Iyer's 70, despite three-fers from Nuwan Thushara (3/42) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/18).
Defending the total, Mitchell Starc's 4/33 helped bowl MI out for 145 in 18.5 overs, sealing a 24-run win.
#5
316 - Deccan Chargers vs RR, Nagpur, 2010
Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted 159 in 19.5 overs, powered by Shane Watson's 58 off 36.
Deccan Chargers came close through Rohit Sharma's 73 off 44, but a late collapse triggered by Shane Warne's 4/21 and Siddharth Trivedi's 3/16 handed RR a thrilling two-run win.
Notably, this clash also ranks as the fifth-lowest aggregate in IPL history, where both teams were bowled out.