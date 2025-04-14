IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav set to join Lucknow Super Giants
What's the story
Fast bowler Mayank Yadav is set to join the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) camp for the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League on April 15 after recovering from a lumbar stress injury.
Despite being retained for ₹11 crore, he hasn't played since the start of this season.
As per Sports Tak, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru has cleared him for play, but the final call is with LSG's coaching staff.
Recovery journey
Yadav's recovery timeline and impact on LSG
Yadav was expected to return to the team by mid-April, but complications from a toe injury delayed his recovery.
LSG has felt the pacer's absence, but they have done well with limited resources.
Shardul Thakur was signed as a replacement at the start of the season for left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan and has done admirably well during Yadav's absence.
Investment
LSG's significant investment in Mayank Yadav
As mentioned, LSG had earlier retained Mayank for ₹11 crore before the mega auction, a huge jump from his previous price of ₹20 lakh before the 2024 season.
The amount was mainly because of his ability to bowl consistently at speeds of over 150kph.
In fact, he bagged Player-of-the-Match awards in his first two IPL matches and was later added by national selectors to the pool of quicks given fast-bowling contracts.
Team performance
LSG's current standing and upcoming matches
Currently, LSG sit fourth in the league standings with four wins in six matches.
The team will take on Chennai Super Kings on April 12, a Saturday, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
Yadav's return could further strengthen their performance as they continue their IPL 2025 campaign.