What's the story

Fast bowler Mayank Yadav is set to join the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) camp for the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League on April 15 after recovering from a lumbar stress injury.

Despite being retained for ₹11 crore, he hasn't played since the start of this season.

As per Sports Tak, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru has cleared him for play, but the final call is with LSG's coaching staff.