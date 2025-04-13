Guyana Harpy Eagles duo fined for altering ball conditions: Details
Guyana Harpy Eagles players Veerasammy Permaul and Kevlon Anderson have been penalized for "changing the condition of the ball" in a West Indies Championship match against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.
The incident took place at Queen's Park Oval during the seventh and final round of the tournament.
On-field umpires Christopher Taylor and Leslie Reifer Jnr charged both players with breaching the Cricket West Indies (CWI) code of conduct.
Penalty details
Permaul and Anderson fined
According to ESPNcricinfo, Permaul was fined 75% of his match fee for a Level 2 breach of the CWI code of conduct on the first day.
He admitted to the offense and accepted the penalty from match referee Michael Ragoonath.
Anderson faced a similar penalty on Day 3 during Trinidad and Tobago's second innings, where he was fined 90% of his match fee for an identical offense.
Additional penalty
Ronaldo Alimohamed penalized for dangerous conduct
Apart from Permaul and Anderson, Guyana's Ronaldo Alimohamed was also penalized.
He was fined 65% of his match fee for breaching Articles 2.1-2.5 of the CWI code of conduct.
The violation involved throwing an item at or near a player or official in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner.
Initially denying the charge that carried a fine of 60%, he was found guilty after a hearing with match referee Ragoonath on the first day and subsequently received a higher fine.
Match recap
Guyana keep top spot after draw against Trinidad & Tobago
The 25th match of the West Indies Championship between Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago ended in a draw.
T&T posted 240 in the first innings, while Nial Smith (4/49) and Keemo Paul (3/45) starred for Guyana.
In reply, Paul scored 93 and Raymond Perez 82 as Guyana put up 463.
T&T fought back with 370/9 declared, led by Jason Mohammed's 125 and Joshua Da Silva's fifty.
Guyana reached 33/0 in their second innings before the match was drawn (fourth day).