Guyana Harpy Eagles players Veerasammy Permaul and Kevlon Anderson have been penalized for "changing the condition of the ball" in a West Indies Championship match against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

The incident took place at Queen's Park Oval during the seventh and final round of the tournament.

On-field umpires Christopher Taylor and Leslie Reifer Jnr charged both players with breaching the Cricket West Indies (CWI) code of conduct.

