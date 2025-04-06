What's the story

Rajasthan Royals (RR) stunned Punjab Kings (PBKS) to hand them their first defeat of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The match, played in Mullanpur, saw RR set a record by scoring 205/4 while batting first. PBKS were restricted to 155/9 in response.

With this Shreyas Iyer's eight-match winning streak as a skipper in IPL came to an end.

Here we look at the captains with the most consecutive wins in IPL.