Rajasthan Royals (RR) stunned Punjab Kings (PBKS) to hand them their first defeat of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
The match, played in Mullanpur, saw RR set a record by scoring 205/4 while batting first. PBKS were restricted to 155/9 in response.
With this Shreyas Iyer's eight-match winning streak as a skipper in IPL came to an end.
Here we look at the captains with the most consecutive wins in IPL.
Gautam Gambhir - 10 wins
Under Gautam Gambhir's leadership, Kolkata Knight Riders scripted a remarkable comeback in the 2014 season.
After losing five of their first seven games, KKR won nine games on the bounce to taste glory.
They beat Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) twice in the playoffs, including once in the final.
While KKR also clinched their opener in IPL 2015, their 10-match winning streak ended with a defeat in the following match.
Shane Warne - 8 wins
The legendary Shane Warne powered Rajasthan Royals to the title in the inaugural IPL season.
RR played 16 games in that season and emerged winners on 13 occasions.
This included an eight-match winning streak which ended with RR's defeat in their final league match.
However, they later clinched the semi-final and the final.
Shreyas Iyer - 8 wins
As mentioned, Iyer's streak of eight IPL wins as a captain ended with PBKS' recent defeat against RR.
Under his leadership, KKR clinched their last six concluded games in IPL 2024.
This includes their triumph in the final. The batter also led PBKS to victories in their first two IPL 2025 matches.
However, Sanju Samson's men halted Punjab's winning run.