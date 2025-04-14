IPL 2025: Sunil Gavaskar questions penalties on LSG's Digvesh Rathi
What's the story
Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his surprise at the penalties imposed on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner, Digvesh Rathi, for his "notebook celebrations" in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
The rookie bowler has been making headlines not just for his impressive performance with eight wickets in six matches at an average of 23.12 and an economy of 7.70.
He has also garnered attention for his unique celebration style after dismissing batsmen.
Penalties
Rathi fined for unique celebrations
Rathi has been fined 25% and 50% of his match fees for his "notebook celebrations" after the dismissals of Priyansh Arya and Naman Dhir in back-to-back matches against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.
Despite these penalties, Rathi remains instrumental in LSG's success in IPL 2025.
The team has shocked many by winning four out of six matches, going against pre-tournament predictions.
Disagreement
Gavaskar questions 2nd fine on Rathi
In his Mid Day column, Gavaskar questioned why Rathi was being penalized a second time.
He wrote, "The first time he (Digvesh) did that was when he got the wicket of his Delhi teammate Priyansh Arya. He was rightly fined then because he ran right up to the batter who was leaving back for the dug out and did the notebook celebration standing bang next to him."
Statement
Gavaskar questions Rathi's second fine
Gavaskar feels Rathi's celebrations after dismissing Dhir was not in bad spirit.
"The next time he did that he was nowhere near the batter and so it was a surprise that he was fined then. He wasn't in the batter's space or face and so shouldn't have been fined," he said.
Celebration style
Gavaskar advocates for unique celebrations
Gavaskar also urged Indian players to come up with their own unique celebration styles instead of copying their favorite footballers.
He said, "Now of course, there's coverage of the various football leagues all over the world and the cricketers are copying the celebration style of their favorite footballers."
He added, "Celebrating a wicket when it is a top batter or if the bowler has bowled a real beauty of a delivery is understandable."