What's the story

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his surprise at the penalties imposed on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner, Digvesh Rathi, for his "notebook celebrations" in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The rookie bowler has been making headlines not just for his impressive performance with eight wickets in six matches at an average of 23.12 and an economy of 7.70.

He has also garnered attention for his unique celebration style after dismissing batsmen.