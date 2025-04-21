What's the story

Shivam Dube starred with the bat for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Despite a slow start, his 50 helped CSK to post a score of 176/5 in their allotted overs, albeit in a losing cause.

This innings was Dube's first half-century of the season. He was eventually dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah.

Here we decode Dube's woes against Bumrah in IPL.