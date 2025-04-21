Shivam Dube averages 7.66 vs Jasprit Bumrah in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Shivam Dube starred with the bat for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium.
Despite a slow start, his 50 helped CSK to post a score of 176/5 in their allotted overs, albeit in a losing cause.
This innings was Dube's first half-century of the season. He was eventually dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah.
Here we decode Dube's woes against Bumrah in IPL.
Game-changer
Dube's innings was crucial for CSK
Dube's innings was the turning point of the match.
He came to the rescue when CSK was reeling at 63/3 after eight overs, following a brief fightback from debutant Ayush Mhatre.
Although he struggled initially along with Ravindra Jadeja (53*), Dube later took control and upped the ante.
The duo added 79 runs before Bumrah dismissed Dube in the 17th over.
It was a slower delivery which Dube failed to connect as Will Jacks took a neat catch.
Rivalry
Paltry numbers vs Bumrah
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has now dismissed Dube thrice across seven IPL meetings.
The batter has managed just 23 runs off 35 balls in this battle at a paltry average of 7.66. His strike rate reads 65.71.
Notably, no other bowler has dismissed the southpaw more than twice in IPL.
Stats
Dube's IPL 2025 performance and career milestones
Meanwhile, Dube's 32-ball 50 was studded with 2 fours and 4 sixes.
In the current IPL season, Dube has scored 230 runs in eight matches at a phenomenal average of 46.00 and strike rate of 135.29.
This latest innings took his overall IPL run tally to over 1,700 (1,732).
It also marked his 10th half-century in the tournament, where he averages 30.92 across 73 games.
Bumrah
Fine spell from Bumrah
Bumrah was the pick of the MI bowlers, finishing with 2/25 from four overs on a good track.
As he restricted the CSK batters, MI comfortably chased down the target with nine wickets in hand.
He now owns four scalps from as many games this season (ER: 7.43).
Bumrah has been an integral part of MI since 2013, taking 169 wickets in 137 matches at an average of 22.68.