What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced its central contract list for the 2025/26 season.

Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, and Harshit Rana are among the players to receive contracts for the first time.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have returned to the list after missing out on central contracts last season.

The former has been sensational in particular over the last few months.