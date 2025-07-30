AI start-up Anthropic is raising $3-5B at $170B valuation

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, is on the verge of closing a new funding round that could value the company at an impressive $170 billion. Investment firm Iconiq Capital is leading this round, which could raise between $3 billion and $5 billion. The talks are still in progress and may include a second lead investor.

Investor interest Funding round attracts interest from major investors The funding round has drawn interest from several high-profile investors. These include the Qatar Investment Authority and GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund. Amazon, which has previously invested in Anthropic, is also said to be interested in this funding round. Iconiq is reportedly looking to invest around $1 billion in this deal.

Financial growth Anthropic's sales surge amid funding talks As the latest funding talks progress, Anthropic's sales have skyrocketed. The company was generating around $4 billion in annual recurring revenue earlier this month. By the end of July, that figure had grown to about $5 billion. The firm expects its recurring revenue to hit $9 billion by the end of this year.

Market position New financing marks significant leap in valuation The new financing would be a major leap in valuation for Anthropic and solidify its position as one of the top AI developers globally. Earlier this year, the company was valued at $61.5 billion in a $3.5 billion round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. The new funding round is also being participated by Lightspeed, Menlo Ventures, and Alkeon Capital Management.