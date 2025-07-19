You can now learn Sanskrit through this AI-powered OTT platform
What's the story
In a first, Vyoma Linguistic Labs Foundation has launched an over-the-top (OTT) platform for learning Sanskrit. The one-of-a-kind initiative was unveiled in Bengaluru today. The platform, available at www.digitalsanskrit.com, offers an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered interface that lets users access videos, podcasts, audiobooks, games, and e-books to learn the ancient language.
Launch details
Infosys co-founder launched the platform
The platform was launched by Kris Gopalakrishnan, the co-founder of Infosys. He said that "leveraging technology will help preserve our timeless knowledge and make it universally accessible." Gopalakrishnan added that this initiative is "a creative, open, and joyful space for learners from across the world" and a powerful way to bring ancient Indian intellectual traditions to a global audience.
Accessibility focus
Event united professionals in Sanskrit and Indian knowledge systems
The launch event brought together scholars, technologists, educators, and cultural enthusiasts of Sanskrit and Indian knowledge systems. The program included a panel discussion on "Indian Knowledge Systems: Towards Democracy Through Technology." B. Mahadevan, a prominent Sanskrit scholar and former IIM Bangalore professor, emphasized that technology should be used as a bridge to make India's knowledge traditions more accessible and meaningful for all.
Subscription details
Free and subscription-based content is available
While the platform is free to use, it also offers a subscription model on a monthly as well as yearly basis. This would provide users with extra features and content. The initiative is aimed at people of all ages and proficiency levels who want to learn Sanskrit in an engaging way.