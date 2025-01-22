What's the story

Google has pumped a whopping $1 billion into Anthropic, an artificial intelligence (AI) company recognized for its Claude series of AI models.

The investment is part of Google's larger strategy to bolster its AI capabilities and compete better in the fast-changing AI space.

It will give a much-needed push to Anthropic's research and development efforts, allowing it to innovate and expand its offerings in the AI space.

This latest commitment supplements Google's previous $2 billion investment in Anthropic in 2023.