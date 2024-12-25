Summarize Simplifying... In short Google's Gemini 1.5 model now offers a Deep Research feature, capable of conducting extensive online research on various topics.

This tool creates a research plan based on user prompts, scans numerous sources, and delivers a detailed report within minutes.

Currently, it's available to Gemini Advanced subscribers in select regions, including the US, and can be accessed via the Gemini web app. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The new feature is now available in Vietnam and Thailand

Gemini's Deep Research feature now rolling out to more regions

By Akash Pandey 11:29 am Dec 25, 202411:29 am

What's the story Google has started expanding its innovative Gemini models, including Gemini 1.5 with Deep Research, beyond the US. According to Google's blogs in Vietnam and Thailand, the models are now available in these countries. The roll-out includes Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental, Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced, and the unique Gemini 1.5 with Deep Research feature that lets users conduct comprehensive online research on specific subjects.

Model features

Understanding the capabilities of Gemini models

The newly introduced Gemini models, Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental and Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced, are improved variants of the current production models—1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro. Google has tailored these models for different use cases: The Flash model is a simplified version that works quickly, while the Pro model provides a more holistic approach to carrying out user prompts. Notably, Gemini 1.5 with Deep Research, is the only Gemini model available today that can conduct in-depth online research on topics.

Research tool

Gemini's Deep Research feature: A closer look

Gemini 1.5's Deep Research feature capability accepts user prompts, creates a research plan, and offers an option to customize it before proceeding with the research. It scans dozens to hundreds of sources for information pertaining to the query and produces a detailed report on the findings in minutes. Users can continue using Gemini while the Deep Research feature is working, and once it's done, they can export the report to Google Docs for further use.

Usage details

User experience and accessibility

Gemini 1.5 with Deep Research is available to Gemini Advanced subscribers in a few regions, including the US. However, Deep Research can only be accessed via Gemini web app as it's not yet supported by iOS and Android apps. For mobile users needing to use this feature, they can access it through Gemini's mobile web app.