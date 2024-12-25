Summarize Simplifying... In short China's State Security Ministry has issued warnings about potential espionage tactics, including the use of everyday objects as spy tools and the recruitment of students by foreign spies.

The ministry highlighted cases of hidden microphones, camera pens, and even dragonfly-like drones, as well as deceptive tactics like online dating traps and courier deliveries used for spying.

The public is urged to be vigilant against these threats, especially those that appear benign but have hidden motives. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The awareness campaign is mainly conducted through WeChat posts

From online dating to dragonflies, China warns citizens against spies

By Akash Pandey 10:56 am Dec 25, 202410:56 am

What's the story China's State Security Ministry has been launching nationwide campaigns to raise public awareness about foreign espionage. The initiative comes after President Xi Jinping called for increased vigilance amid escalating national security concerns. The campaign is mainly conducted through posts on government-operated WeChat accounts, sharing stories of military documents found in recycling facilities and students deceived by agencies promising admission into prestigious universities.

Spy gadgets

Ministry highlights unconventional espionage tools

In August, the State Security Ministry emphasized that everyday objects could be used as spy tools. The ministry recounted the story of an unnamed businessman who discovered microphones hidden in a box of tissues during an overseas project bid. It also warned that pens could work as cameras, lighters could double as listening devices, and dragonfly-like drones could be used for intelligence gathering.

Hidden threats

Warning against 'wolves in sheep's clothing'

The ministry also warned against those who seem benevolent but have ulterior motives. It shared the story of a university student, Little Wei, who was financially supported by a generous donor, "Teacher L," in exchange for help with research projects. After getting a job with access to confidential information, Wei was coerced into sharing this information with Teacher L. The ministry called such people "wolves in sheep's clothing."

Student recruitment

Concerns over student recruitment by foreign spies

The ministry has raised alarm over foreign spy agencies trying to recruit students by offering jobs in the name of market research or science. The jobs promise "small efforts and high returns." Later, these students are asked to collate internal scientific research and academic materials, and photograph military sensitive areas. The ministry also cautioned about the risks of online dating where foreign spies could pose as attractive individuals to lure young students into fake 'love' traps.

Delivery channels

Public alerted about espionage through courier deliveries

The ministry has warned against using courier services for espionage. It highlighted a case where a "foreign institution" sent hazardous powder to a Chinese research center and shipments of non-native animal species to disrupt local ecology. In November, the Chinese navy had warned its personnel against revealing their military status online, especially while looking for romance, as it could attract criminal attention.