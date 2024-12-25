Summarize Simplifying... In short Researchers have developed a new type of 3D-printed plastic that is stretchable, durable, and easily recyclable.

This plastic can be heated into a liquid and reformed into a solid, making it highly reusable and potentially revolutionary for industries where traditional plastic isn't as recyclable.

With plastic pollution being a major global issue, this innovative material could be key in creating next-generation biomedical devices and wearable electronics. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

It offers hope for reducing plastic waste

New 3D-printed plastic is highly stretchable, durable, and easily recyclable

By Akash Pandey 10:26 am Dec 25, 202410:26 am

What's the story A team of researchers has successfully developed a unique kind of 3D-printed plastic, one that is both affordable and flexible. The innovative material is made out of a substance called thermoplastic elastomer—a mix of different polymer molecules that together form a stretchable and easily recyclable plastic. The team's findings were published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.

Transformation process

Transformative properties and potential applications

The researchers have found that this new kind of plastic can be heated into a liquid and fully reformed into a solid. In its solid form, the polymers separate and create neat, cylindrical nanostructures about five nanometers thick. This is about twice as wide as a DNA molecule. The team thinks this 3D-printed plastic could be perfect for making materials with specific properties.

Industrial impact

Reusability could revolutionize various industries

The team's previous research centered on these materials to develop new 3D-printing techniques that maximize how the polymers flow when liquid. This way, the plastic forms into the right nanostructures, yielding a stretchable, flexible but strong material. The way this plastic can be melted and reformed into a solid makes it highly reusable. This feature could revolutionize industries where traditional plastic isn't as recyclable as often claimed.

Environmental implications

3D-printed plastic could help combat global pollution

The arrival of this 3D-printed plastic comes at a time when plastic pollution has become a major global problem. Microplastics have even been found in clouds, showing the severity of the situation. If this new material is as "highly scalable" as the researchers claim, it could be instrumental in manufacturing next-generation biomedical devices and wearable electronics.