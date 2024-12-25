New 3D-printed plastic is highly stretchable, durable, and easily recyclable
A team of researchers has successfully developed a unique kind of 3D-printed plastic, one that is both affordable and flexible. The innovative material is made out of a substance called thermoplastic elastomer—a mix of different polymer molecules that together form a stretchable and easily recyclable plastic. The team's findings were published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.
Transformative properties and potential applications
The researchers have found that this new kind of plastic can be heated into a liquid and fully reformed into a solid. In its solid form, the polymers separate and create neat, cylindrical nanostructures about five nanometers thick. This is about twice as wide as a DNA molecule. The team thinks this 3D-printed plastic could be perfect for making materials with specific properties.
Reusability could revolutionize various industries
The team's previous research centered on these materials to develop new 3D-printing techniques that maximize how the polymers flow when liquid. This way, the plastic forms into the right nanostructures, yielding a stretchable, flexible but strong material. The way this plastic can be melted and reformed into a solid makes it highly reusable. This feature could revolutionize industries where traditional plastic isn't as recyclable as often claimed.
3D-printed plastic could help combat global pollution
The arrival of this 3D-printed plastic comes at a time when plastic pollution has become a major global problem. Microplastics have even been found in clouds, showing the severity of the situation. If this new material is as "highly scalable" as the researchers claim, it could be instrumental in manufacturing next-generation biomedical devices and wearable electronics.