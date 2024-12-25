Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple, having made $20 billion from its Google deal in 2022, is set to testify in an antitrust trial against Google.

Apple sides with Google in online search antitrust case

By Mudit Dube 10:09 am Dec 25, 202410:09 am

What's the story Apple has sought to intervene in Google's upcoming US antitrust trial over online search. The tech giant wants to defend its revenue-sharing deals with Google, which bring in billions of dollars each year for making Google the default search engine on its Safari browser. According to Apple's legal team, the company has no intention of building its own search engine to compete with Alphabet's Google, even if these payments continue.

Trial participation

Apple's revenue from Google and upcoming trial

In 2022, Apple allegedly made an estimated $20 billion from its deal with Google. The company now plans to call witnesses at the April trial. The prosecution will claim that Google must take a number of steps, including possibly divesting its Chrome web browser and Android operating system, to bring back competition in online search.

Defense concerns

Apple's stance on Google's defense in antitrust trial

Apple has raised concerns over Google's capability to properly represent its interests in the trial. The company said, "Google can no longer adequately represent Apple's interests: Google must now defend against a broad effort to break up its business units." The Department of Justice's prosecution of Google is a landmark case that could change how users search information on the internet.

Proposed remedies

Google's response to DOJ's proposal

In response to the DOJ's proposal, Google has proposed a set of remedies focused on changing its payment agreements with companies such as Apple and Mozilla. The tech giant claims that the DOJ's recommendations could hurt consumers and stifle innovation in the US tech industry. A ruling by the DOJ on these remedies is expected in 2025, after a hearing scheduled for April.

Agreement adjustments

Google's stance on default search engine agreements

Google has suggested modifying its deals with Apple and others, to establish Google as the default search engine on new devices. The move comes as an effort to counter a US ruling that it illegally dominates online search. However, unlike the government's proposal, Google's suggestion would not end revenue-sharing deals that share a portion of ad revenue from search to device and software companies presenting it as the default search engine.