AI experts behind Google's NotebookLM quit to start new venture

By Akash Pandey 02:47 pm Dec 05, 202402:47 pm

What's the story Three key members of Google's NotebookLM team, including its team lead, have announced their exit from the tech giant. The trio, consisting of ex-team lead Raiza Martin, designer Jason Spielman, and engineer Stephen Hughes, are heading to a new start-up. Martin wrote on LinkedIn that they "couldn't shake the feeling that there's a massive opportunity to build something transformative in this space."

Start-up's focus and funding status remain undisclosed

The start-up launched by the former Google NotebookLM team members is still in stealth mode. Its website offers no clue about what it intends to do or what it is called. Speaking to TechCrunch, Martin said the start-up would be consumer-oriented but didn't go into specifics of what it would focus on. She also confirmed that the start-up is in its early stages and hasn't secured any funding yet. However, she noted that "support outside of Google has been tremendous."

Martin emphasizes on creating a user-first AI product

Martin stressed their dedication to building a product that leverages cutting-edge AI models for the average user. "As the frontier models and their capabilities continue to grow, thoughtful products are required to make the benefits of this technology accessible, useful, and obvious to everyday people - so our team is going to be focused on building a user-first AI product," she said.