Summarize Simplifying... In short Nearly 500 journalists from 'The Guardian' are on strike, protesting the potential sale of its sister paper, 'The Observer', to Tortoise Media.

The Observer, a historic publication dating back to 1791, was bought by the Guardian Media Group in 1993.

The sale has been criticized by former editors and staff, who believe the decision is rushed and could jeopardize the paper's future. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The journalists are protesting against the proposed sale of The Observer

Why nearly 500 journalists are on strike at 'The Guardian'

By Akash Pandey 01:20 pm Dec 05, 202401:20 pm

What's the story Around 500 journalists from The Guardian and its sister publication, The Observer, have gone on strike. The move comes after the Observer was proposed to be sold to Tortoise Media, a digital media start-up. Investigative reporter Carole Cadwalladr called the move "a total betrayal of The Guardian's values and promises that it's made." She feared that the "The sale of The Observer to a loss-making start-up is potentially the death of this historic brand."

Protest details

Strike aims to slow down sale process

The strike, which started on Wednesday, is expected to continue for two days this week and pick up for a few more next week. Cadwalladr said the purpose of the strike is to convince the The Observer's owner to slow down a process the paper's union believes is hurtling toward a predetermined conclusion. She hinted that if further review suggests The Guardian should divest itself of the Sunday paper, other potential buyers could come forward.

Sale controversy

The Observer's rich history and potential buyer profile

First published in 1791, The Observer is world's oldest Sunday paper. It has been at the center of launching human rights group Amnesty International and has hosted renowned journalists like George Orwell. The proposed buyer, Tortoise Media, is a small but respected news outlet established in 2019 by James Harding—former director of BBC News and editor of The Times of London. Despite not turning a profit yet, it has deep-pocketed backers including investment arm of Thomson family that controls Reuters.

Opposition

Past editors condemn sale decision

In a joint statement, six former top editors of The Observer have publicly criticized the sale decision. They urged Scott Trust, which owns the Guardian Media Group, to act with a strong sense of its duty toward a title with such an illustrious history. "We see no crisis that could possibly justify a rushed sale," they stated in their letter to the trust's board. The Observer was acquired by the Guardian Media Group in 1993.

Trust's stance

Guardian Media Group CEO's response to The Observer sale controversy

In a note to staffers obtained by NPR, Guardian Media Group CEO Anna Bateson said the Scott Trust had not actively sought buyers for The Observer but was approached by Tortoise. She also hinted that even without a sale, The Observer's status may not be secure due to financial challenges. Bateson said some of The Observer staff members who didn't want to work for Tortoise could opt for voluntary buyouts or apply for available positions within The Guardian.