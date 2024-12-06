Summarize Simplifying... In short Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, hints at a 'profound' change in Google Search by 2025, with advancements that could surprise users.

This year, Google has begun an AI overhaul of its search engine, introducing features like AI search summaries and video-based web searches.

Pichai also responded to Microsoft's claim of leading the AI race, welcoming a comparison of their models and subtly hinting at Microsoft's use of third-party models. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Google Search will become more advanced in 2025

Google Search will 'change profoundly' in 2025, says Sundar Pichai

By Mudit Dube 10:07 am Dec 06, 202410:07 am

What's the story Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed that the company's search engine is going to change a lot in 2025. The announcement came during the New York Times's DealBook Summit on Wednesday. "I think we are going to be able to tackle more complex questions than ever before," Pichai said, hinting at a future where Google Search could handle more complex queries than ever.

Anticipated changes

Pichai hints at early surprises in 2025

Pichai further hinted that users could be surprised by the new powers of Google Search as soon as 2025. "I think you'll be surprised, even early in 2025, the kind of newer things Search can do compared to where it is today," he said. The statement suggests that we could see some major advancements coming into the platform in a matter of months.

AI integration

Google's AI overhaul and future plans

Google has already started a major AI overhaul of its search engine this year, bringing features like AI search summaries and a Lens update for video-based web searches. The tech giant is also planning a major update to its Gemini model as it aims to compete with Microsoft, OpenAI, and AI search engine Perplexity. These developments highlight Google's commitment to integrating advanced tech into its services.

AI competition

Pichai responds to Nadella's AI race comment

Responding to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's earlier claim that Google should have been the "default winner" in the AI race, Pichai said he would welcome a comparison between Microsoft's and Google's models. He subtly alluded to Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI by saying they are "using someone else's models." This exchange underscores the competitive nature of artificial intelligence technology among leading tech giants.