It uses Google's Gemini AI to highlight significant moments and provides interesting data about your photo habits.

Recap feature is gradually rolling out to users

Google Photos introduces 'Recap' to let you revisit 2024 memories

By Akash Pandey 02:56 pm Dec 09, 202402:56 pm

What's the story As 2024 comes to an end, Google has launched a new feature called "Recap" in its Photos app. The innovative tool aims to help users relive their most unforgettable moments from the past year. The Recap feature offers a curated collection of important photos and events, along with personalized insights that show trends and patterns in user photo collections.

Recap: A blend of memories and insights

Essentially, the 2024 Recap is a collection of memories on the Google Photos app. It features a "Recap memory," which highlights selected images and videos, beautified with graphics and cinematic effects. It also offers insights to provide statistics and data-driven snippets about your activities captured in photos. In the US, some users can opt to enrich their Recap memory with captions from Google's Gemini AI model.

AI-powered captions highlight significant moments

The Gemini AI model improves the Recap memory by finding and summarizing two important moments from the year. These could be big trips or personal milestones. The Recap memory comes with a handpicked selection of photos, enhanced with effects and graphics for a fun user experience. Meanwhile, insights give you data on things like your longest streak of taking photos, people you smiled most with, colors you photographed most, etc.

Sharing and accessing Recap memories

The Recap feature also lets users share their Recap memory and insights directly from the Google Photos app on messaging or social media platforms. To access this feature, users with notifications enabled will get an alert when their 2024 Recap is ready. These memories will be available in the Memories carousel throughout December, before shifting to the main photo grid in January for continued access.