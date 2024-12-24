Summarize Simplifying... In short An upscale Atlanta couple, the Zulocks, have been sentenced to a century in prison for horrific child abuse, including distributing child pornography and offering their adopted sons to a local pedophile ring.

The case, which began in 2022 after a tip-off about child abuse material on a Google account, has shocked the community due to its disturbing nature and the severity of the couple's crimes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The couple adopted the boys from a Christian agency

Gay couple sentenced to century in prison for child abuse

By Snehil Singh 03:11 pm Dec 24, 202403:11 pm

What's the story A Georgia court has sentenced a gay couple to 100 years in prison for sexually abusing their two adopted sons. William and Zachary Zulock, aged 34 and 36, respectively, were convicted on charges of aggravated sodomy, child molestation, and sexual exploitation of children. The boys, now aged 12 and 10, were adopted from a Christian special-needs agency.

Abuse details

'House of Horrors' unveiled in affluent Atlanta suburb

While the Zulocks kept up the appearance of a happy family life in an upscale Atlanta neighborhood, they tortured their adopted sons severely. District Attorney Randy McGinley called their home a "house of horrors" and commended the victims' strength over the last two years. The court was told that the couple had recorded the abuse and distributed it to others.

Investigation details

Investigation unearths local pedophile sex ring

The investigation into the Zulocks started in 2022 after Walton County deputies were tipped off about child sexual abuse material uploaded to a Google account. During the investigation, Hunter Lawless admitted to receiving such materials from Zachary Zulock. Lawless also disclosed that Zachary had sent him Snapchat messages detailing his plans to rape one of his sons.

Arrest details

Couple arrested for child pornography distribution

Further investigations revealed the Zulocks's involvement in distributing child pornography and offering their sons to at least two men in a local pedophile sex ring. The couple's arrest followed the apprehension of an alleged member of this ring who was caught downloading child pornography. The case has garnered significant attention due to its disturbing nature and the severity of the crimes committed by the couple.