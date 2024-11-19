Summarize Simplifying... In short A company founded by comedian Calimar White offers a unique service to anonymously critique bosses, aiming to promote respect in the workplace.

The "scolder" agent delivers the feedback verbatim, either in person or over a call, with the confrontations shared on their popular YouTube channel.

The service gained viral attention after a TikTok influencer promoted it, leading to millions of views and increased popularity.

The company was founded earlier this year

Want to 'scold' your boss anonymously? This company can help

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:12 pm Nov 19, 202405:12 pm

What's the story In a first of its kind service in the US, a company called OCDA is giving employees a chance to voice their grievances against their bosses anonymously. To achieve this, OCDA employs "scolder" agents who, after receiving an employee's complaint, confront the employer or colleague with a pre-written script of grievances. OCDA operates as a non-profit entity with a clear mission to "rectify complaints and create a better work environment," according to its website.

The company aims to foster respect and responsiveness in the workplace. Founded earlier this year by stand-up comedian and actor Calimar White, who has nearly 280,000 Instagram followers, the company has quickly gone viral on social media. Notably, White's brilliant "scolder" agent idea has taken the internet by storm.

Regardless of how the boss reacts, the "scolder" has to deliver the critique word-for-word. This way, all employee concerns are heard. If an in-person visit isn't possible, the confrontation is done over a call. All confrontations are recorded and posted on OCDA's YouTube channel, which has over 80,000 followers since its inception.

One of OCDA's videos, showing an agent confronting a boss named "Mr. LJ" over his management style, has left viewers amused and impressed. The service went viral after influencer "The Feedski" advertised it to her 800,000 followers on TikTok on November 7. The post went viral with over 9.4 million views in no time, further increasing the company's popularity.