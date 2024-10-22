Summarize Simplifying... In short EY, a global professional services firm, recently fired employees for attending two training sessions at once, claiming it violated their code of conduct.

The employees denied any wrongdoing, stating the company hadn't explicitly banned multitasking.

EY said their actions violated the company's code of conduct

US: EY fires employees for attending 2 training sessions simultaneously

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:05 pm Oct 22, 202406:05 pm

What's the story EY, one of the top accounting and auditing firms, has fired a number of US employees for attending two online training sessions at the same time. According to the Financial Times, the dismissals took place during the company's 'Ignite Learning Week' this May. EY mandates its employees to attend such courses and earn a certain number of continuing education credits, as part of their annual professional development.

Employee perspective

Dismissed employees deny misconduct allegations

The dismissed employees have denied the allegation that they were trying to earn credits faster by attending two sessions at once. They said their intention was not to miss any simultaneous sessions due to their interest in multiple topics. The former EY employees also said the company had not explicitly prohibited attending more than one meeting at a time, and argued that EY encourages a culture of multitasking.

Company stance

EY defends action as adherence to code of conduct

In response to the employees' claims, EY said their actions violated the company's code of conduct. "Our core values of integrity and ethics are at the forefront of everything we do," EY said in a statement. The firm further clarified, "Appropriate disciplinary action was recently taken in a small number of cases where individuals were found to be in violation of our global code of conduct and US learning policy."

Past incidents

Past penalties and updated policy

In 2022, EY was fined $100 million by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after some employees were caught cheating on ethics exams required for Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licenses. The company was also accused of withholding evidence during the SEC's investigation. After these incidents, EY has reportedly revised its guidelines for future 'Ignite Learning Week' events, stating that employees should attend only one class at a time.