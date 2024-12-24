Summarize Simplifying... In short President Biden has signed a $895bn defense bill, despite his opposition to a provision denying coverage for transgender medical treatments for children in military families.

The bill, which passed with majority votes in both the Senate and the House, also restricts funds for transferring Guantanamo Bay detainees and invests in new military technologies.

Biden signs $895bn defense bill, opposes transgender healthcare provision

By Snehil Singh 02:39 pm Dec 24, 202402:39 pm

What's the story United States President Joe Biden has signed into law a defense bill that massively boosts military spending to $895 billion. The legislation provides a 14.5% pay raise for junior enlisted service members and a 4.5% increase for others. It also creates a fund to potentially send military resources to Taiwan, similar to US support for Ukraine. The move is viewed as an effort to counter China's growing influence worldwide.

Controversial provision

Biden criticizes transgender healthcare provision in defense bill

However, Biden strongly opposed a provision in the bill that removes coverage for transgender medical treatments for children in military families. He argued that the provision targets people based on gender identity and "interferes with parents' roles to determine the best care for their children." The president stressed that no service member should have to choose between their family's healthcare access and their duty to serve.

Legislative approval

Defense bill passes despite opposition from Democrats

The Senate passed the bill with an 85-14 vote, while the House approved it 281-140. Most Democrats opposed the bill over the controversial transgender healthcare provision. House Speaker Mike Johnson had insisted on including this provision in the legislation. Apart from this, Biden also objected to language in the bill restricting funds from being used to transfer Guantanamo Bay detainees to certain foreign countries or into the United States.

Technological advancement

Defense bill invests in new military technologies

The defense bill also invests in new military technologies like artificial intelligence and bolsters US ammunition production. It extends existing bans on purchasing Chinese products for military use, including items like garlic and drone technology. However, the legislation still requires support through a spending package to be fully implemented. This move is seen as part of a broader strategy to maintain technological superiority over potential adversaries.