Belgium has become the eighth non-African country to report the new Mpox variant, a viral disease that first emerged in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The disease, which spreads primarily through close human contact, often sexual, has been particularly prevalent in Africa, with a worrying shift towards younger victims.

The World Health Organization has expressed concern over the disease's spread, especially among children in communities where it was initially transmitted through paid sex work.

Belgium 8th non-African country to report new Mpox variant

By Snehil Singh 01:30 pm Dec 24, 202401:30 pm

What's the story Belgium confirmed its first case of the clade 1b variant of mpox, becoming the eighth non-African country to report the new variant. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) announced the detection in its latest weekly bulletin. Other countries that reported cases include Canada, Germany, India, Sweden, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Rising cases

WHO expresses concern over mpox situation in Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) has termed the mpox situation in Africa "especially concerning." The continent has reported 13,769 cases of the disease this year alone. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is the worst-hit nation with 9,513 cases. The clade 1b variant first appeared in DRC last year and mainly transmits through person-to-person contact during sexual activities.

Disease profile

Mpox's transmission and symptoms explained

Mpox is a viral disease characterized by lesions, fever, and swollen lymph nodes. Symptoms usually persist for two to four weeks. The virus can be transmitted from animals to humans but is currently spreading via close human contact. According to the WHO, "the spread of clade Ib MPXV to new areas seems to occur mostly through transmission among young adults via close physical contact, often sexual contact."

Community spread

Mpox spreads among children in African communities

In African countries such as DRC and Uganda, mpox has spread through paid sex work and is now circulating among children in some communities. This indicates that while initial transmission occurs through sexual activities, it later spreads through non-sexual close contact. The WHO notes a "progressive shift in age and sex distribution" with more cases among children.