Belgium 8th non-African country to report new Mpox variant
Belgium confirmed its first case of the clade 1b variant of mpox, becoming the eighth non-African country to report the new variant. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) announced the detection in its latest weekly bulletin. Other countries that reported cases include Canada, Germany, India, Sweden, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
WHO expresses concern over mpox situation in Africa
The World Health Organization (WHO) has termed the mpox situation in Africa "especially concerning." The continent has reported 13,769 cases of the disease this year alone. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is the worst-hit nation with 9,513 cases. The clade 1b variant first appeared in DRC last year and mainly transmits through person-to-person contact during sexual activities.
Mpox's transmission and symptoms explained
Mpox is a viral disease characterized by lesions, fever, and swollen lymph nodes. Symptoms usually persist for two to four weeks. The virus can be transmitted from animals to humans but is currently spreading via close human contact. According to the WHO, "the spread of clade Ib MPXV to new areas seems to occur mostly through transmission among young adults via close physical contact, often sexual contact."
Mpox spreads among children in African communities
In African countries such as DRC and Uganda, mpox has spread through paid sex work and is now circulating among children in some communities. This indicates that while initial transmission occurs through sexual activities, it later spreads through non-sexual close contact. The WHO notes a "progressive shift in age and sex distribution" with more cases among children.