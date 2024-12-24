The sentences ranged from two to 10 years

US, UK, EU condemn Pakistan military courts sentencing civilians

By Snehil Singh 12:18 pm Dec 24, 202412:18 pm

What's the story The United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), and European Union (EU) have condemned Pakistan's military courts for sentencing 25 civilians. The civilians were sentenced for participating in protests after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2023. The sentences, which ranged from two to 10 years, were given by a Pakistani military tribunal.

Fairness concerns

International bodies question transparency of military courts

The US State Department said it was "deeply concerned that Pakistani civilians have been sentenced by a military tribunal for their involvement in protests on May 9, 2023." Meanwhile, the UK Foreign Office slammed the process as lacking transparency and independent scrutiny. The EU also expressed its concerns, saying the sentences were inconsistent with Pakistan's obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Ongoing detention

Khan's legal challenges and international calls for release

Since his ouster as prime minister in 2022, Khan has been besieged by legal troubles. He alleges the cases are politically motivated and accuses his ouster of a fallout with Pakistan's military. Although Khan's candidates won the most seats in recent elections, his opponents formed a coalition government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Internationally, pressure has been growing for Khan's release, with calls from influential figures like Richard Grenell, George Galloway, and Jeremy Corbyn.

Legal violation

UN declares Khan's detention a violation of international law

A United Nations human rights working group has deemed Khan's detention as a violation of international law. Amnesty International and other rights organizations have also demanded his release. The Pakistani government is now in talks with Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), possibly to discuss matters such as his release. The government and PTI started talks recently, with more meetings planned for January 2.