WHO declares social connection a global health priority

By Simran Jeet 05:54 pm Jul 24, 2024

What's the story The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently established a Commission on Social Connection, terming it a "global health priority." This development follows mounting evidence that suggests our relationships significantly influence our health and lifespan. The origins of this research can be traced back to the early 1960s when Lester Breslow from the California State Department of Public Health launched a project to pinpoint lifestyle habits that promote longevity.

Lifestyle habits

Unveiling the 'Alameda 7': Key factors for good health

Breslow's study, involving nearly 7,000 participants from Alameda County, led to the identification of seven key factors for good health, now known as the "Alameda 7." These include not smoking, moderate drinking, getting seven to eight hours of sleep a night, regular exercise, avoiding snacks, maintaining a moderate weight and eating breakfast. These lifestyle habits were found to contribute significantly to greater longevity.

New discovery

Social connection: The eighth factor for longevity

By 1979, Lisa Berkman and S Leonard Syme, two of Breslow's colleagues, discovered an eighth factor influencing people's longevity: social connection. Their research found that individuals with larger social networks were approximately half as likely to die as those with smaller networks. This finding remained consistent even after accounting for factors such as socioeconomic status, initial health conditions, cigarette consumption, exercise and diet.

Social ties

All types of relationships contribute to longevity

Further research revealed that all types of relationships mattered in terms of longevity. Close connections with spouses and friends offered the greatest protection against mortality. However, even casual acquaintances at social gatherings like church or bowling clubs contributed to increased lifespan. This underscores the importance of a diverse social network in promoting health and longevity.

Health benefits

Social support boosts immune system, reduces infection risk

In the 1990s, Sheldon Cohen at Carnegie Mellon University conducted a study demonstrating that social support can boost your immune system and protect you from infection. Cohen's study found that participants with richer networks of family, friends, colleagues and acquaintances were significantly less likely to develop symptoms after exposure to rhinovirus compared to those with lower levels of social connection. This research further emphasizes the health benefits of maintaining strong social ties.

Disease prevention

Strong social ties linked to reduced risk of chronic conditions

Strong social ties have been associated with a reduced risk of chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. A study involving 4,000 participants in the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing found that a higher score on the UCLA Loneliness Scale - a measure of social connection - predicted the onset of type 2 diabetes over the following decade. This research further highlights the preventive role social connections can play against chronic diseases.

Health risks

Poor social relationships linked to cardiovascular diseases

The most compelling evidence, however, relates to cardiovascular diseases. Large-scale studies tracking the health of tens of thousands of people over many years have repeatedly highlighted this link. People with poor social relationships are more likely to develop hypertension and other cardiovascular conditions. This research underscores the potential health risks associated with inadequate social connections.