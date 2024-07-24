In short Simplifying... In short To prevent bed bug infestations while traveling, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene recommends storing luggage in the bathroom, preferably in a dry bathtub.

Here's why you should store your luggage in hotel bathtub

By Simran Jeet 06:07 pm Jul 24, 2024

What's the story In response to the global bed bug epidemic of 2023, travelers are being advised to store their luggage in hotel bathtubs. This unusual tip is designed to keep luggage away from fabric surfaces such as carpets, bedding, decor, and drapes that may harbor bed bugs. Lydia Mansel, a travel writer, shared that she always places her luggage in the bathroom, entryway, or any area away from the bed and carpet when she checks into a hotel.

Mansel's strategy to avoid bed bug infestations in hotels

Mansel also takes additional precautions to prevent potential infestations from luggage racks. She leaves a note for housekeeping to ensure her luggage remains where she left it. The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene supports such proactive measures, offering advice on how travelers can protect themselves against bed bug infestations. They encourage the use of hard-sided suitcases, which are more difficult for bed bugs to attach to than fabric ones.

Department's recommendations for bed bug prevention

The department further recommends packing belongings in resealable plastic bags and bringing a small flashlight for room inspection upon arrival. Once settled, travelers should examine beds, box springs, pillows, and upholstered furniture for signs of bed bugs. For short stays, the department suggests keeping clothes in luggage and using the bathroom as storage space. It was advised to keep luggage on a hard, elevated surface, not on the floor or upholstered furniture.

Bathtub: A safe storage space for luggage, says expert

The department advised putting luggage in a dry bathtub if no suitable surface is available. Echoing this sentiment, travel expert and director of Parklink, Daniel Clarke, suggests cleaning storage areas before unpacking. Clarke noted that after experiencing issues with ants and bed bugs, he now either cleans the hard storage surface with antibacterial wipes or uses the bathtub to keep his luggage.

Effective strategies for preventing bed bug infestations

To effectively combat bed bug infestations, it's essential to conduct regular inspections of hotel rooms and furniture, focusing on key hiding spots like beds, mattresses, and headboards. Early detection allows for swift action to prevent their spread. Maintaining cleanliness is also crucial; regularly vacuum carpets, curtains, and upholstery to remove potential hiding spots, and wash and dry bedding at high temperatures to kill bed bugs. Additionally, using preventive treatments such as steam cleaners and insecticide sprays can be helpful