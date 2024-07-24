In short Simplifying... In short Scientists predict 2024 could be the hottest year yet, thanks to climate change and the recent El Niño.

Earth records the hottest day in history on July 21

By Simran Jeet 03:47 pm Jul 24, 202403:47 pm

What's the story The European Union's Copernicus climate monitoring service reported that the Earth experienced its hottest day on July 21. The global average surface air temperature reached 17.09 degrees Celsius (62.76 degrees Fahrenheit), slightly surpassing the previous record of 17.08 degrees Celsius (62.74 degrees Fahrenheit) set in July of the previous year. Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, suggested that this week could potentially break the record for the hottest day ever recorded due to intensifying heatwaves worldwide.

Climate impact

Heatwave trends and climate change implications

Buontempo noted that heat peaks tend to cluster together, a trend observed last year when four consecutive days from July 3 through July 6 broke the record for highest temperatures due to extreme heat across the Northern Hemisphere. This extreme heat is attributed to climate change, primarily driven by the burning of fossil fuels. Since June 2023, each month has set a new record for being the hottest ever recorded for that specific month in comparison to past years.

Future forecast

2024 predicted to surpass 2023's record heat

Scientists suggest that 2024 might surpass 2023 as the hottest year on record, driven by climate change and the recent El Niño, which ended in April and has further elevated temperatures. Buontempo warns of more records being broken in the near future due to increasing greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. The rapid warming of the planet may slow briefly later this year if a powerful weather pattern shifts into the cooler La Niña phase.

Climate action

Calls for action amid rising global temperatures

In response to these alarming trends, scientists and environmental activists have repeatedly called for global leaders and wealthier countries to end their reliance on fossil fuels. This is seen as a crucial step toward preventing catastrophic effects of climate change, including increased heatwaves. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert in Delhi for May 30, anticipating a drop in temperatures.

Zero emissions

Steep reductions in fossil fuel supply needed

Roadmaps from the IPCC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) indicate that significant reductions in fossil fuel demand are essential to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. A study published last year, which took into account more realistic levels of carbon dioxide removal, found that to meet climate targets between 2020 and 2050, coal supplies would need to decrease by 99%, oil by 70%, and gas by 84%.