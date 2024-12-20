OpenAI brings ChatGPT closer to piloting your PC and Mac
OpenAI has broadened the compatibility of its desktop app, now enabling it to function with more applications and inching closer to making ChatGPT capable of operating computers. Initially launching integrations with four applications in November, OpenAI revealed on Day 11 of its "12 Days of OpenAI" event that its desktop app will now support additional tools, including new integrated development environments (IDEs), terminals, and text applications.
ChatGPT now supports a wide range of applications
The list of newly supported applications includes BBEdit, MatLab, Nova, Script Editor, TextMate as IDEs, VS Code for VSCode Insiders, VSCodium, Cursor, WindSurf and JetBrains family of IDEs. Warp and Prompt terminal apps also feature on the list. These join the already integrated apps such as VS Code, Xcode, Terminal iTerm 2 and TextEdit.
OpenAI extends ChatGPT's reach beyond coding applications
OpenAI has expanded ChatGPT's capabilities beyond coding use cases, by integrating it with Apple Notes, Notion and Quip. The Advanced Voice Mode now works with these apps, taking into account the context of projects within these integrations. However, users will have to give ChatGPT permission to access these newly integrated apps.
OpenAI's vision for a more agentic ChatGPT
Kevin Weil, Chief Product Officer at OpenAI, shared during a live stream that enhancing the desktop app is a step toward making ChatGPT more agentic. "As our models get increasingly powerful, ChatGPT will more and more become agentic," he said. He further explained that this means going beyond just questions and answers; ChatGPT will start performing tasks for users.
OpenAI's desktop apps play a crucial role in ChatGPT's evolution
Weil stressed the importance of desktop apps in ChatGPT's evolution. He said that these apps enable more capabilities than just a browser tab, such as screen viewing and task automation with user permission. Looking ahead into 2025, Weil hinted at more developments in this area from OpenAI.
ChatGPT's screen sharing feature and user accessibility
OpenAI has previously launched a screen sharing feature for the mobile version of ChatGPT. It enables users to share their screens with the chatbot so it can "see" what they're reading or looking at. On MacOS, users can use "option + space" to open ChatGPT while using other apps and select the required application through a button on the chat screen.