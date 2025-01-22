What's the story

Netflix has announced a price increase following a record-breaking quarter, adding 18.9 million new subscribers in Q4 2024. This surpasses the 13 million added the previous year.

For the entire year, the streaming giant added 41 million new users, also a record.

This surge has pushed the company's total subscriber count to a total of 302 million globally.

Investors reacted positively, driving Netflix's stock price up by over 14% to $993 in after-market trading.