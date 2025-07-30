The deal is yet to be finalized

NVIDIA's chipmaking rival Groq to raise $600M at $6B valuation

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:17 pm Jul 30, 202501:17 pm

AI chip start-up Groq is in advanced talks to raise $600 million at a valuation of nearly $6 billion, Bloomberg has reported. The deal is yet to be finalized and the terms could change. If successful, this would mark a significant increase from the company's previous valuation of $2.8 billion after raising $640 million in August 2024.