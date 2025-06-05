What's the story

Jensen Huang, the co-founder and CEO of NVIDIA, one of the world's most valuable companies with a market cap of nearly $3.4 trillion, has shared his fears about the future of his company.

Despite its immense success, Huang has said he worries that NVIDIA, the company he co-founded in 1993, could implode at any moment.

This fear drives him to be one of the most successful CEOs globally.