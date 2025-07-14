Tesla may invest in Musk's AI start-up if shareholders agree

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company's shareholders will be polled on a potential investment in xAI, his artificial intelligence company. The announcement comes after reports that SpaceX is ready to invest $2 billion into the Grok chatbot developer. Musk clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that any decision to support the start-up isn't solely his call.

Past inquiry Musk had asked Tesla shareholders if they support investment Last year, Musk had asked X users if Tesla should invest $5 billion in xAI. He said he was just "testing the waters" then. However, he had also noted that such a decision would require approval from the EV maker's board and backers. Now, he has reiterated this by saying that a shareholder vote will be held on the matter.

xAI's journey xAI's merger with X Musk founded xAI in early 2023, after OpenAI launched ChatGPT and sparked an AI frenzy. The company has since merged with social media platform X in a deal that Musk said valued the AI start-up at $80 billion and the social network company at $33 billion. The potential investments come as the combined entity XAI Holdings is reportedly seeking funds at a valuation of up to $200 billion.