What's the story

In a dramatic turn of events, United States President Donald Trump has threatened to terminate the government contracts and subsidies of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

The threat comes after Musk publicly criticized Trump's proposed tax cuts and spending plans, calling them a "disgusting abomination."

The two have had a close relationship in the past, with Musk even supporting Trump's presidential campaign, spending at least $250 million backing it.

However, their alliance appears to have soured, with Musk leaving DOGE recently.