2 Secret Service officers caught fighting outside Obama's home; suspended
What's the story
The United States Secret Service has suspended two uniformed officers after they were caught on camera punching and shoving each other outside former President Barack Obama's Washington, DC, residence.
The incident took place around 2:30am on May 21.
In the footage, one officer is heard threatening her colleague, saying she would "whoop this girl's ass," while calling for a supervisor.
Official response
Secret Service confirms suspension, internal investigation underway
A spokesperson for the Secret Service confirmed the incident to the New York Post and said both officers have been suspended pending an internal investigation.
The spokesperson said, "The US Secret Service is aware of an on-duty altercation that occurred between two Uniformed Division officers at approximately 2:30am on May 21."
They added, "The individuals involved were suspended from duty and this matter is the subject of an internal investigation."
Twitter Post
🚨🚨#BREAKING AND EXCLUSIVE: @RCPolitics has obtained video of the fight between two women Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers outside former President Obama's residence last week after one officer called a supervisor to come before "I whoop this girl's ass."— Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) May 27, 2025
The… https://t.co/6BQyQdEcBs pic.twitter.com/9ouSfHh4sN
Public outcry
Public reaction to Secret Service officers' altercation
The incident has sparked widespread public outrage, with many criticizing the lack of professionalism among the officers involved.
One user commented on X, "When the Secret Service is fighting who is left to do the protection work? This is wild."
Another added, "This is an embarrassment to the department. These two should be fired immediately."
Previous incidents
Recent controversies surrounding Secret Service
This incident is not an isolated one, as the Secret Service has been under fire for its conduct in recent years.
Last year, Michelle Herczeg, a Secret Service agent assigned to protect former Vice President Kamala Harris, was relieved of duty after she allegedly attacked a supervisor and threw sanitary pads at coworkers.
The agency's chief Kimberly Cheatle resigned amid criticism following an assassination attempt against President Donald Trump at a rally in July.